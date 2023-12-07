Lions maul man to death in Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR - A man who was on morn­ing walk was mauled to death by lions in­side Bahawalpur Zoo on Wednesday. The zoo management, Rescue workers and local po­lice confirmed the inci­dent. Police sources said that according to the pre­liminary investigation, the staff of the zoo came to know about the pres­ence of the body of a man in the enclosure of lions when they came to feed them. The body of the vic­tim was torn, and several parts were eaten by lions.

The teams of the Punjab Emergency Service De­partment, Rescue 1122, and the police rushed to the scene. The body was retrieved from the enclo­sure. It was in very bad condition as it was torn by tigers. Bahawalpur Depu­ty Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the staff count at Baha­walpur Zoo was full and there was no information from Bahawalpur police about the missing person. “According to primary in­formation, the man en­tered or fell in the enclo­sure of lions last night,” he said, adding that the body of the victim was found when the Zoo staff came to feed the lions.

The deputy commis­sioner, however, said that an investigation into the incident had been or­dered and stern action would be taken against the official or any staffer of Bahawalpur Zoo if his negligence regarding the incident was found.

Meanwhile, Caretak­er Chief Minister Moshin Naqvi has also taken seri­ous notice of the incident. He expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of a man in the li­ons’ enclosure. He direct­ed the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He also or­dered improvements to security at Bahawalpur Zoo. Deputy Director of the Wildlife Department, Ali Usman Bukhari, said that the security staff of Bahawalpur Zoo did not hear any noise from the ti­gers’ enclosure last night or Wednesday morn­ing. He said that, howev­er, a departmental inqui­ry would be conducted to know the facts of how the victim man entered or fell into the enclosure of ti­gers. The police said that the body of the victim had been shifted to the hospi­tal morgue. However, the police were yet to identify the victim. Further inves­tigation was underway.