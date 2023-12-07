Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Massive fire kills three in Karachi

Massive fire kills three in Karachi
Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  At least three people died in a multi-story building fire in Kara­chi, police and rescue workers said Wednes­day. Police said three people were burnt alive and another one was injured when huge fire broke out in a building near Ayesha Manzil in the Federal B area here on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi Mur­taza Wahab confirmed that three persons had lost their lives in the fire incident. A rescue op­eration is in progress as people are being evacu­ated safely from the building, Wahab said in a post on the X.

The fire had damaged vehicles parked near the building while fire bri­gade vehicles were pres­ent to deal with the fire situation at Ayesha Man­zil. Rescue 1122 head Dr Abid also confirmed that so far three dead bodies had been recovered from the six-storey building. Po­lice Surgeon Dr Summa­ya Syed also informed that three bodies were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil legal for­malities. Meanwhile, Gov­ernor Sindh Kamran Tes­sori expressed dismay at the state of affairs in the city and called on May­or Karachi to fix respon­sibility and find out who was responsible. Caretak­er Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has or­dered an inquiry into the fire incident. According to the spokesman, the CM also constituted an inqui­ry committee headed by Commissioner Karachi to probe the cause of the fire. The committee would sub­mit its report and recom­mendations to the chief minister within three days, the spokesman added.

Senate body deliberates on acquisition of remaining land for track

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023