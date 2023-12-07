Massive fire kills three in Karachi

KARACHI - At least three people died in a multi-story building fire in Kara­chi, police and rescue workers said Wednes­day. Police said three people were burnt alive and another one was injured when huge fire broke out in a building near Ayesha Manzil in the Federal B area here on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi Mur­taza Wahab confirmed that three persons had lost their lives in the fire incident. A rescue op­eration is in progress as people are being evacu­ated safely from the building, Wahab said in a post on the X.

The fire had damaged vehicles parked near the building while fire bri­gade vehicles were pres­ent to deal with the fire situation at Ayesha Man­zil. Rescue 1122 head Dr Abid also confirmed that so far three dead bodies had been recovered from the six-storey building. Po­lice Surgeon Dr Summa­ya Syed also informed that three bodies were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil legal for­malities. Meanwhile, Gov­ernor Sindh Kamran Tes­sori expressed dismay at the state of affairs in the city and called on May­or Karachi to fix respon­sibility and find out who was responsible. Caretak­er Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has or­dered an inquiry into the fire incident. According to the spokesman, the CM also constituted an inqui­ry committee headed by Commissioner Karachi to probe the cause of the fire. The committee would sub­mit its report and recom­mendations to the chief minister within three days, the spokesman added.