Merged areas’ skilled workers list forwarded to SIDB for AF loan

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The ini­tial phase of the Acceler­ated Skill Development Program for merged trib­al districts has produced a list of trained workers skilled in various voca­tions and technical exper­tise. This roster has been submitted to the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) for poten­tial inclusion in the micro­finance initiative led by the Akhuwat Foundation.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Affairs in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, has issued di­rectives to the pertinent authorities in connection with this development. Instructions were fur­ther provided by the Sec­retary of Industries and Commerce during a re­cent steering committee meeting focusing on the Akhuwat project.

