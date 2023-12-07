Merged areas’ skilled workers list forwarded to SIDB for AF loan

PESHAWAR - The initial phase of the Accelerated Skill Development Program for merged tribal districts has produced a list of trained workers skilled in various vocations and technical expertise. This roster has been submitted to the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) for potential inclusion in the microfinance initiative led by the Akhuwat Foundation.
Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has issued directives to the pertinent authorities in connection with this development. Instructions were further provided by the Secretary of Industries and Commerce during a recent steering committee meeting focusing on the Akhuwat project.