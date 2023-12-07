Thursday, December 07, 2023
Mutton price fixed at Rs1700 per kg, profiteers warned of strict action

Agencies
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-District administration Karachi on Wednesday fixed the new government prices for mutton meat in the metropolis. A notification regarding new prices for mutton meat was issued by the office of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput.
As per notification, the mutton price was fixed at Rs1,700 per kg, while the sheep and lamb meat prices were fixed at Rs1,490 and Rs1,590 per kg, respectively. The profiteers have been warned of strict action for selling the meat against the government’s fixed rate.
Pakistan’s weekly inflation remained elevated, marking a 41.90 percent year-on-year increase in the week ending on November 16, mainly due to the rising cost of gas, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. Measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), the weekly inflation also increased by staggering 9.95pc on a week-on-week basis, according to official data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

