Packages Mall Shopping Festival 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Shopping, Prizes, and Entertainment

The Packages Mall Shopping Festival 2023 has finally arrived, and this year promises to surpass all expectations! It started on November 24th. This extraordinary event offers a chance to win incredible prizes, including a brand-new MG HS Essence car, by indulging in a shopping spree of just PKR 15,000 at our diverse fashion brands, delightful restaurants, and vibrant food court via the lucky draw.

Prepare for the winter season by seizing the opportunity to grab stylish clothes at unbeatabledeals and discounts throughout the festival. Whether you're a dedicated fashionista or simply seeking a scrumptious meal at our food court, Packages Mall has your desires covered.

To culminate the festival with a bang, we have an exhilarating concert featuring the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on December 23rd! But the excitement doesn't end there—join us for a grand lucky draw on December 30th, exclusively for those who've spent a minimum of PKR 15,000.

Delve into an immersive shopping experience, explore a myriad of brands, and revel in the festive ambiance with daily game shows offering exciting prizes every day. Enjoy weekly musical performances every weekend, adding a harmonious touch to your shopping endeavors.

Packages Mall isn't just about shopping; it's an entertainment hub! Immerse yourself in the captivating mall decor, enhanced by performances from talented artists such as violinists, guitarists, and dancers. The mall comes alive with a vibrant blend of artistic expression and shopping delights.

Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this spectacular event—the Packages Mall Shopping Festival 2023 is an experience you won't want to miss! Remember, Lucky draw entries close at 12:00 midnight on 29th December, so ensure you secure your spot in this extravaganza of shopping, entertainment, and prizes. Join us in making this festival a celebration of style, music, and endless fun!