PAJCCI concerned over border closure

PESHAWAR - The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has voiced deep concern over the closure of the Pak-Afghan border at Torkhem, which has persisted for nearly 24 hours. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, PAJCCI Coordinator Zia ul Haq Sarhadi highlighted that the border crossing at Torkham was shut for trucks carrying goods since around 4:00 p.m on Tuesday.
Urging swift action, Zia called upon the concerned authorities to address the issue with the Afghan government to promptly resolve the problem and reopen border trade. He highlighted the emergence of truck queues at the international crossing, cautioning that if left unattended, these queues would significantly delay clearance and passage.
He pointed out the dire consequences, particularly for trucks transporting perishable goods, which risk spoiling if delayed for even a couple of days, leading to significant financial burdens on businessmen.