Thursday, December 07, 2023
PAJCCI concerned over border closure

APP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PA­JCCI) has voiced deep concern over the closure of the Pak-Af­ghan border at Torkhem, which has persisted for nearly 24 hours. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, PAJCCI Coordinator Zia ul Haq Sarha­di highlighted that the border crossing at Torkham was shut for trucks carrying goods since around 4:00 p.m on Tuesday. 

Urging swift action, Zia called upon the concerned au­thorities to address the issue with the Afghan government to promptly resolve the prob­lem and reopen border trade. He highlighted the emergence of truck queues at the inter­national crossing, cautioning that if left unattended, these queues would significantly delay clearance and passage.

He pointed out the dire con­sequences, particularly for trucks transporting perishable goods, which risk spoiling if de­layed for even a couple of days, leading to significant financial burdens on businessmen.

