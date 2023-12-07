Pakistan 5th largest exporter of sesame seed, says TDAP CE

KARACHI-Pakistan exported $351 million sesame seeds in the 5 months of current fiscal year, which is 294% more in comparison with the same period in the previous year. In 2022, it was just $89 million in the same period. Zubair Mottiwalla, Chief Executive TDAP, said that Pakistan is the 5thlargest exporter of sesame seed in the world. Export of sesame seed in last five months is more than total export of last 2 years. Our 90% export is destined to Chinese market. Due to disruption in Sudan and Niger, supply chain of sesame seed is disturbed, and Pakistani exporters have availed this opportunity to penetrate further in the Chinese market.

He has further said that in order to further enhance our share in international sesame export market, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in coordination with Ministry of Commerce, has approached relevant growers and exporters. Based on feedback, it is decided that awareness sessions on international market trends will be organized in main clusters of sesame growing areas. Sessions will also contain awareness about value addition and pre and post harwest procedures for getting better yield. Experts from Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), our trade missions in China, and relevant stakeholders will attend the session.