Pakistan urges world to take notice of Islamophobia in India

December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday urged the world to take notice of Islamophobia in In­dia as the 31st anniversary of demo­lition of Babri Mosque was marked.

The Foreign Office said the inter­national community must take cogni­zance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India.

“Pakistan urges the Indian govern­ment to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship,” the FO statement said.

It said, “Today is a sad reminder of the demoli­tion of the historic ‘Babri Masjid’ in India. On this day, 31 years ago, a mob of Hindu zealots demol­ished this centuries-old Mosque in Ayodhya in full view of Indian law enforcement authorities.”

The FO added: “It is lamentable that India’s su­perior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this hateful act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the de­molished Mosque. The temple is expected to be in­augurated in January 2024 – months before the next general elections in India.”

The anti-Muslim frenzy that caused the Babri Mosque’s destruction remains unabated. A few weeks ago, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh publicly cited the Mosque’s dem­olition as a template to reclaim parts of Pakistan, the FO said. “Elements belonging to the ruling dis­pensation in India continue to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims. Today, Hindu supremacist groups are demanding conversion of many oth­er mosques into temples, including the Gyanva­pi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. Several mosques and shrines have al­ready been demolished under the garb of differ­ent administrative measures or judicial processes.

