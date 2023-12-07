Peoples Party to field candidates across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yester­day that it will field candidates across Pakistan and elect PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister. Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPPP had finalized candidates for every con­stituency in the upcoming elections.

In a media interaction here, He emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter, expressing con­fidence in winning majority seats in parliament. Bukhari highlighted PPP’s focus on dialogue instead of turning political opposition into enmity, advo­cating for the principles of Bhutto and serving the people. He discussed PPP’s plans for agricultural development, including subsidies for farmers and advancements in farming technology. He also mentioned PPP’s success in lo­cal elections in Sindh and the party’s unity against external pressures.

Meanwhile, Faisal Kareem Kundi, the Information Secretary of the PPP, expressed concerns about people fearing elections due to judicial de­cisions. He said despite the tragic death of Benazir Bhutto, PPP had consistently opposed delaying elec­tions. Kundi emphasized that PPP conducted election campaigns even under the threat of suicide bombings in 2008, 2013, and 2018. Acknowl­edging the country’s severe difficul­ties, he said elections remain the only way to overcome these challenges.