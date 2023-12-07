PMAS AAUR organizes smog awareness seminar

Rawalpindi- Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), organized a Smog awareness seminar and World Soil Day Celebrations, here on Wednesday, to promote and raise awareness on soil and smog.

The event was organized by the PMAS-AAUR, the Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences (IS&ES). Prof. DR. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while keynote speaker was Mr. Amin Baig, Deputy Director, EPA Rawalpindi. University Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the seminar. While addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR emphasized mainly on the management of soil through latest technologies and highlighted the importance of soil as a critical component of the natural system. The PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor also discussed the need for a holistic approach to smog mitigation, including public awareness, government policy, and investment in research and development. He also stressed on increasing the public awareness of soil and its contribution to humanity and the environment.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the celebration and admired the efforts of the Department of Soil Science, its faculty and students in this regard. Mr. Amin Baig while addressing described the Smog formation mechanisms, contributing sources, and respective mitigation strategies. He further highlighted the viable long-term and quick approaches to control and minimize air pollution events in Pakistan. He stressed on intensive collaborations with governmental agencies and industries to properly address all national issues including smog. He also highlighted the present situation of soil degradation and stressed how to connect peoples with soils and raise awareness about soil and food productivity. A poster and model-making competition on the topic of world soil day was also held during the event. Students from the institute participated enthusiastically, creating posters and models to raise awareness of the issue in the community.

During the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Naeem distributed shields to the guest speakers as a token of appreciation for their valuable contributions to the event.

Additionally, certificates were awarded to the winners of the poster and model competitions, recognizing their creative and innovative approaches to addressing the smog problem. To conclude the event, a walk was organized on the campus which was attended by faculty members and students.