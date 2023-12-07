PML-N on seat adjustment spree ahead of elections

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif accompanied by PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) chief Ch Shujat Hussain on Wednesday, marking their first meeting in almost 15 years to initiate discussions for seat adjustments ahead of the February 8 elections.
This encounter follows a prior meeting in 2009 when Nawaz Sharif offered condolences to Ch Shujat Hussain on the passing of his mother.
While no official details were disclosed about the topics discussed, sources revealed a general agreement on seat adjustments, with specific modalities to be finalised later. The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes, and both parties decided to form separate committees to deliberate on the details.
Key figures from both parties attended the high-profile meeting, including senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, and Marriyum Aurangzeb. From the PML-Q side, former federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present. Upon arrival, Ch Shujat Hussain extended a warm welcome, setting the stage for a positive engagement. This marked Nawaz Sharif’s first interaction with the PML-Q President since his return to Pakistan on October 21st. Nawaz Sharif expressed genuine concern for Ch Shujat Hussain’s well-being and conveyed heartfelt good wishes. The president of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan, Jafar Khan Mandokhail, along with other party leaders, contributed to the diverse dialogue. Reportedly, Ch Shujat sought adjustments not only for previously won seats but also in Gujarat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Hafizabad. According to a PML-N source, the parties agreed on seat adjustments for two National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies, including those held by Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ch Salik Hussain. The PML-N also agreed to seat adjustments for Shafay’s provincial assembly constituency. The PML-N is concurrently in negotiations with MQM and other parties in Sindh for an electoral alliance, with similar efforts underway in Balochistan and KPK provinces.
Separately, Mian Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of Sardar Tariq Mazarai, the former speaker of the Punjab Assembly and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). During the visit, Nawaz Sharif expressed condolences for the departed soul of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, extending sympathy to the Mazari family. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Sheikh Fiazuddin were also present at the solemn occasion.
‘PARTY TICKET ALLOCATIONS TO CANDIDATES’
PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Wednesday to continue the process of evaluating final recommendations for party ticket allocations to election candidates.
This particular meeting focused on interviewing candidates from Balochistan, marking the fourth gathering of the parliamentary board for the conclusive consideration of candidates from various districts in the region. Nawaz Sharif individually met with and interviewed all party candidates.
The parliamentary board included senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Head of the Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel, and central and provincial officials of the party. The board had already assessed candidates’ names in Sargodha Division, district Rawalpindi and Hazara, and Malakand divisions in prior meetings.
Separately, party leaders from Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh Province held a meeting with former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Notable attendees included PML-N Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel, former Chief Minister Jam Kamal, and senior party leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Discussions revolved around party affairs and preparations for the upcoming general elections in Balochistan. Proposals were considered to enhance the party’s strength and activity in the region, with Shehbaz Sharif expressing appreciation for Jafar Mandukhel’s efforts.