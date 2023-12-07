PML-N on seat adjustment spree ahead of elections

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif accompanied by PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Paki­stan Muslim League (PML-Q) chief Ch Shu­jat Hussain on Wednes­day, marking their first meeting in almost 15 years to initiate discus­sions for seat adjust­ments ahead of the Feb­ruary 8 elections.

This encounter fol­lows a prior meeting in 2009 when Nawaz Sharif offered condo­lences to Ch Shujat Hus­sain on the passing of his mother.

While no official de­tails were disclosed about the topics dis­cussed, sources revealed a general agreement on seat adjustments, with specific modalities to be finalised later. The meet­ing lasted approximately 40 minutes, and both parties decided to form separate committees to deliberate on the details.

Key figures from both parties attended the high-profile meeting, including senior vice president and chief or­ganizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sen­ator Nuzhat Sadiq, and Marriyum Aurangzeb. From the PML-Q side, former federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hus­sain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present. Upon ar­rival, Ch Shujat Hus­sain extended a warm welcome, setting the stage for a positive en­gagement. This marked Nawaz Sharif’s first interaction with the PML-Q President since his return to Pakistan on October 21st. Nawaz Sharif expressed genuine concern for Ch Shujat Hussain’s well-be­ing and conveyed heartfelt good wishes. The president of the Pa­kistan Muslim League (N) Ba­lochistan, Jafar Khan Mandokha­il, along with other party leaders, contributed to the diverse di­alogue. Reportedly, Ch Shujat sought adjustments not only for previously won seats but also in Gujarat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahaud­din, and Hafizabad. According to a PML-N source, the parties agreed on seat adjustments for two Na­tional Assembly and three Pun­jab Assembly constituencies, in­cluding those held by Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ch Salik Hussain. The PML-N also agreed to seat adjust­ments for Shafay’s provincial as­sembly constituency. The PML-N is concurrently in negotiations with MQM and other parties in Sindh for an electoral alliance, with similar efforts underway in Balochistan and KPK provinces.

Separately, Mian Nawaz Sharif vis­ited the residence of Sardar Tariq Mazarai, the former speaker of the Punjab Assembly and a promi­nent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). During the visit, Nawaz Sharif expressed condolences for the departed soul of former care­taker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, extending sympathy to the Mazari family. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Sheikh Fiazuddin were also present at the solemn occasion.

‘PARTY TICKET ALLOCATIONS TO CANDIDATES’

PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Shar­if chaired a meeting on Wednes­day to continue the process of evaluating final recommenda­tions for party ticket allocations to election candidates.

This particular meeting focused on interviewing candidates from Balochistan, marking the fourth gathering of the parliamentary board for the conclusive consid­eration of candidates from vari­ous districts in the region. Nawaz Sharif individually met with and interviewed all party candidates.

The parliamentary board includ­ed senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Head of the Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ah­san Iqbal, Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel, and cen­tral and provincial officials of the party. The board had already as­sessed candidates’ names in Sar­godha Division, district Rawal­pindi and Hazara, and Malakand divisions in prior meetings.

Separately, party leaders from Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh Province held a meeting with for­mer Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. No­table attendees included PML-N Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel, former Chief Minister Jam Kamal, and senior party lead­er Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Discussions revolved around party affairs and preparations for the upcoming general elections in Balochistan. Proposals were considered to en­hance the party’s strength and ac­tivity in the region, with Shehbaz Sharif expressing appreciation for Jafar Mandukhel’s efforts.