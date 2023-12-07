Police nab 22 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 22 outlaws including three professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Rafiq Hussain and Aneel Shoukat and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 15 liters of liquor from their possession.

The Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Afzal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Karachi Company police team arrested four accused namely Haider Abbas, Danish, Waheed Masih and Shiraz Masih and recovered six bottles of wine and 20 liters of alcohol from their possession. Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested four accused namely Nazeer, Muhammad, Fiaz, Sirab and Adnan and recovered 1,620 gram hashish and 20 liters of alcohol from their possession.

The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Iftikhar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Sajid Khan and recovered 217 gram hashish from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Danish Raza and Tasdak and recovered one 9mm pistol and 213 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zameer and recovered 140 gram heroin from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Asghar Ali and Fawad Tariq and recovered 1470 gram heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested three professional baggers and registered cases against them. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.