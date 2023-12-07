Thursday, December 07, 2023
Police unearth gutka factory in residential house, two arrested

KARACHI - The Azizabad police on Wednesday unearthed a gutka/mawa production factory, located in a residential house, and arrested two accused allegedly involved in production and supply of gutka during the raid. According to police, the suspects, identified as Junaid Aslam and Umair alias Bablu, were arrested during the operation. These individuals were allegedly engaged in the clandestine production and distribution of gutka/mawa. The police during the raid seized 28 packets and one tub of prepared Gutka Mawa, along with one bag of lime and half a kilogram of tobacco from the factory premises. A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.

