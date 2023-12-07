Policeman dies, two injured in seperate gun attacks

KANDHKOT-A cop was martyred when unidentified culprits attacked a police mobile van here Tuesday-Wednesday midnight. The police mobile was on routine patrolling in Miani police station jurisdiction when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets on van. As a result of firing, a cop Khalid Hussain hailing from Larkana was martyred.

The assailants fled the scene after retaliatory firing of police. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police cordoning off the area conducted search operation for the attackers. A case was also registered against unknown culprits and investigations were kicked off.

Meanwhile, two police officers were injured in a firing incident by robbers on Wednesday in Khairpur, Sindh. According to police, the incident occurred in the B section of the city’s police station when a police team responded to a robbery call. Upon arrival, the robbers opened fire on the police officers, resulting in injuries to two of them. The injured police officers were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, where one of them is reportedly in critical condition. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

SUSPECTED ROBBER ARRESTED IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Police arrested a suspect along with weapon in the alleged encounter.

According to the police spokesman, during the patrolling of the site police, an encounter took place with the dacoit gang on Hydari mill road. A suspect Ehsan Umrani was injured and arrested with a weapon, while his accomplice managed to escape. The alleged criminal was taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. The police have initiated efforts to capture the fugitive accomplice, while further investigation was underway.