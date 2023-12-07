Political palette

Young people engaging in politics is akin to infusing vibrant colours into the canvas of democracy, fostering hope, progress, and benefits for both the youth and society. Politics, being an integral aspect of human existence, shapes the future and instils hope for survival. With their energy and competitiveness, the youth can bring charisma to politics and contribute to creating responsible citizens.
When young individuals enter the political arena, it’s like injecting bright hues into the painting of democracy, delivering hope and positive outcomes for all. Let’s explore why youth involvement in politics is imperative.
New Ideas: Young minds harbour extraordinary sentiments, thinking creatively and uniquely, aiding in problem-solving. Youth participation ensures a diversity of ideas from individuals with varied perspectives, akin to having a diverse and effective team.
Moreover, engaging in politics helps young people comprehend how the government functions, understand their rights, and contribute to making informed decisions—essentially, it’s akin to attending school to become a responsible citizen. Participating in politics strengthens the resolve and critical thinking of young individuals, contributing to the betterment of their community or country.
Government Accountability: The involvement of young people in politics ensures government accountability, fostering their commitment to improving society even as they age. Proficient with technology, they use phones and computers to discuss political matters, demonstrating their concern for crucial issues such as the environment, fairness, and societal kindness.
Young leaders in politics hold older counterparts accountable for their actions, akin to having older siblings ensuring fairness. The upcoming generation’s involvement transcends borders, advocating for significant global issues like climate change and promoting global harmony.
Collaborative Progress: In politics, people become comrades, supporting one another regardless of their origin or age. The collaborative nature of politics resembles a large family, facilitating communication and cooperation. Older individuals engage more in discussions when the youth are actively participating, fostering intergenerational dialogue.
Amplifying Voices: Young people address issues significant to them in politics, prompting leaders to listen and implement positive changes. This participatory process is akin to students expressing their needs to teachers.
In essence, youth engagement in politics is not only beneficial for young individuals but for society as a whole. It transforms the world into a better, more colourful place!
SAMMI DAWOOD,
Balochistan