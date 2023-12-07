PR recovers Rs18.5m from ticketless passengers in November

KHANEWAL - Railways Multan division collect­ed a sum of over Rs 18.5 million from ticketless passengers dur­ing a crackdown in Nov 2023.

In compliance with the or­ders of divisional superinten­dent Railways Multan Mahmood Rehman Lakho, divisional com­mercial officer Railways Multan Adnan Marwat continued action against ticketless passengers. Of­ficials found 13,771 passengers travelling without ticket and re­covered Rs 18.5666 million that has been deposited in the official bank account of Railways.

It was for the first time that action was taken at a large scale against ticketless passengers, said Adnan Marwat. He said that ticketless travelling was illegal and those caught without ticket, are charged ticket price for the whole journey of the train be­sides penalty. Those who do not pay are handed over to Railways police, Marwat said.