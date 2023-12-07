PU, Canadian University sign MoU for cooperation

LAHORE - Punjab University and Memorial University of Newfoundland Canada on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to stride towards fostering international cooperation in education and research. President of Memorial University Dr Neil Bose and PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood signed the MoU during a ceremony held at VC’s office. Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and faculty members attended the ceremony. According to MoU, both the institutions will collaborate in various areas for enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty. PU and MUN will jointly work on faculty and students exchange programs.