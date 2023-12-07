Punjab govt decides to restore LNG supply to CNG stations

LAHORE - The government has decided to restore the supply of LNG to CNG stations across the Punjab province. The SNGPL, on its official social media account, has asked the owners of CNG stations to urgently reach out to the concerned regional offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. This development is a significant boost for the CNG industry and reflects the government’s vision of creating a more sustainable and accessible energy landscape for all citizens. Restoration of LNG supply to CNG stations will have a positive impact on the economic activities and daily lives of the people in the province.