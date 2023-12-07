Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt decides to restore LNG supply to CNG stations

Punjab govt decides to restore LNG supply to CNG stations
Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The government has decided to restore the supply of LNG to CNG stations across the Pun­jab province. The SNGPL, on its official social media ac­count, has asked the owners of CNG stations to urgently reach out to the concerned re­gional offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. This development is a significant boost for the CNG industry and reflects the government’s vision of creating a more sus­tainable and accessible ener­gy landscape for all citizens. Restoration of LNG supply to CNG stations will have a pos­itive impact on the economic activities and daily lives of the people in the province.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023