Punjab govt decides to restore LNG supply to CNG stations

LAHORE - The government has decided to restore the supply of LNG to CNG stations across the Pun­jab province. The SNGPL, on its official social media ac­count, has asked the owners of CNG stations to urgently reach out to the concerned re­gional offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. This development is a significant boost for the CNG industry and reflects the government’s vision of creating a more sus­tainable and accessible ener­gy landscape for all citizens. Restoration of LNG supply to CNG stations will have a pos­itive impact on the economic activities and daily lives of the people in the province.