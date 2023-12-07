SBCA team inspects fire-hit shopping centre in Karachi

A day after a ferocious fire swept through a shopping mall in a Karachi Central neighbourhood killing five people, a technical team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday prepared a fact-finding report after thoroughly inspecting the Arshi Shopping Mall adjoining Ayesha Manzil.

According to the report available with Dunya News, the building was constructed 30 years ago and is not listed in the heritage category. It houses shops and flats.

According to the SBCA team, the drainage system was functioning properly and there were no visible cracks in the building.

The building did not tilt in any direction due to the fire, and no structural issues were observed.

According to the report, the construction committee has given a mid-level assessment.

The building's water and sewage system was affected due to the fire, and in some places on the ground and mezzanine floors, plaster was seen coming off.

The report details that the building is suitable for residential use from the first to the fourth floor.

The SBCA states that restoration can be carried out on the ground and mezzanine floors after obtaining supervision from a licensed structural engineer.

Licenses for restoration can be granted after supervision on the ground and mezzanine floors.

The report mentions the presence of shops on the mezzanine and ground floors.

The SBCA has submitted the report to the Karachi Central deputy commission.

