Thursday, December 07, 2023
SC to hear reference seeking revisit of ZAB trial

SC to hear reference seeking revisit of ZAB trial
Shahid Rao
December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court has decided to fix for hear­ing in the next week the presidential reference brought during the tenure of the PPP-led former government in 2011 seeking to revisit the trial which had led to the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the PPP’s founding chairman and the coun­try prime minister.

The PPP government on April 02, 2011 had filed a reference in the apex court to reopen the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged on April 4, 1979, in Rawalpindi. Former President Asif Ali Zardari had forwarded the reference to the SC. Babar Awan had argued the reference on behalf of the PPP gov­ernment. Bilawal Bhutto in October 2018 had filed the application to become party in the ZAB refer­ence through advocate Farooq H Naek.

The application mentioned that the spirit of jus­tice that ZAB so admired was nowhere to be found when he himself was adorned with the noose of injustice. He was charged, convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, sentenced and executed on the testimony of an approver in the greatest miscar­riage of justice that was ever to befall this country.

Merged areas’ skilled workers list forwarded to SIDB for AF loan

The application stated that Bilawal wanted to apprise the apex court of material facts which led to the unjust and brutal judicial murder of his grandfather. Besides that both his paternal un­cles were murdered. His mother was martyred in a gun and bomb attack. The case of Shaheed Zu­lfiqar Ali Bhutto laments corrects, the bias of the judges on the bench convicting ZAB is apparent from the face of the record. It is case of judicial execution. A claim any monetary compensation, but the compensation for him lies in the correc­tion of Pakistan’s history.

Shahid Rao

