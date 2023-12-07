SEC marks Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities

PESHAWAR - The Special Education Complex (SEC) in Hayatabad, Peshawar, marked the celebration of the In­ternational Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2023.

Dr. Aneela Durrani, Secretary of Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empow­erment Department Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Accompanying her were distinguished figures in­cluding Dr. Awlad Hussain, Ms. Hu­maira Naz, and Mukhtiar Gul from Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), Taimur Jahangir, Provin­cial Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa of PPAF, Ms. Mehjabeen Qazi of UNFPA, Amna Durrani of KP CSW, Noor Muhammad, DO Social Peshawar, Mehboob ur Rehman, Amir Zeb from the Paraplegic Cen­tre Peshawar, Raza Khattak, Fakhr ul Islam from BISE Peshawar, Ijaz Muhammad from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, along with other esteemed guests represent­ing various organizations, gov­ernment departments, and media personnel.

Over six hundred students with special needs, former students of SEC Peshawar, and a signifi­cant number of parents graced the event, adding color and meaning. Said Ali Bakhsh, Director of SEC Pe­shawar, extended a warm welcome to all guests and emphasized the significance of commemorating this day. Students with special needs showcased their talents by present­ing various performances on stage.

During her address, Dr. Anee­la Durrani announced a stipend of Rs. 3000 per student for all en­rolled students with special needs at Government Special Education Institutes. She called upon every­one to contribute to fostering in­dependence and facilitating the integration of people with disabil­ities as valuable members of so­ciety. Dr. Durrani commended the management, faculty, and staff of SEC Peshawar for their dedicated efforts. The event concluded with Dr. Durrani visiting stalls exhib­iting articles crafted by students with special needs.