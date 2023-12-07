SEC marks Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities

PESHAWAR - The Special Education Complex (SEC) in Hayatabad, Peshawar, marked the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2023.
Dr. Aneela Durrani, Secretary of Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Accompanying her were distinguished figures including Dr. Awlad Hussain, Ms. Humaira Naz, and Mukhtiar Gul from Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), Taimur Jahangir, Provincial Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of PPAF, Ms. Mehjabeen Qazi of UNFPA, Amna Durrani of KP CSW, Noor Muhammad, DO Social Peshawar, Mehboob ur Rehman, Amir Zeb from the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Raza Khattak, Fakhr ul Islam from BISE Peshawar, Ijaz Muhammad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, along with other esteemed guests representing various organizations, government departments, and media personnel.
Over six hundred students with special needs, former students of SEC Peshawar, and a significant number of parents graced the event, adding color and meaning. Said Ali Bakhsh, Director of SEC Peshawar, extended a warm welcome to all guests and emphasized the significance of commemorating this day. Students with special needs showcased their talents by presenting various performances on stage.
During her address, Dr. Aneela Durrani announced a stipend of Rs. 3000 per student for all enrolled students with special needs at Government Special Education Institutes. She called upon everyone to contribute to fostering independence and facilitating the integration of people with disabilities as valuable members of society. Dr. Durrani commended the management, faculty, and staff of SEC Peshawar for their dedicated efforts. The event concluded with Dr. Durrani visiting stalls exhibiting articles crafted by students with special needs.