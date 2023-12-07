Security forces kill terrorist in DIK operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces Wednesday killed a terrorist in DI Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to the media wing of the military. The ISPR said that on 6 December 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of terrorists. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists location as a result of which terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was killed. The said terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area, according to the ISPR. It further said that weapon, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.