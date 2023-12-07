Security forces kill terrorist in DIK operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces Wednes­day killed a terrorist in DI Khan district of Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa, according to the me­dia wing of the military. The ISPR said that on 6 December 2023, the security forces con­ducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Ku­lachi, Dera Ismail Khan Dis­trict, on reported presence of terrorists. The troops effec­tively engaged the terrorists location as a result of which terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was killed. The said terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activi­ties against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area, according to the ISPR. It further said that weapon, am­munition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Sanitization opera­tion was carried out to elimi­nate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forc­es of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism from the country.