Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill terrorist in DIK operation

Security forces kill terrorist in DIK operation
Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces Wednes­day killed a terrorist in DI Khan district of Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa, according to the me­dia wing of the military. The ISPR said that on 6 December 2023, the security forces con­ducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Ku­lachi, Dera Ismail Khan Dis­trict, on reported presence of terrorists. The troops effec­tively engaged the terrorists location as a result of which terrorist Habib Ur Rehman was killed. The said terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activi­ties against security forces as well as innocent civilians in the area, according to the ISPR. It further said that weapon, am­munition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Sanitization opera­tion was carried out to elimi­nate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forc­es of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of ter­rorism from the country.

Merged areas’ skilled workers list forwarded to SIDB for AF loan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023