Serious efforts being taken to improve Thana culture: CPO

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, said on Wednesday that police sta­tions were being upgraded which will lead to improved Thana culture.

He said that serious efforts were being taken to improve Thana culture and police sta­tions were being divided into two parts. The public dealing would be made through front desks and there would be no in­tervention of police personnel to address citizens grievances.

CPO expressed these views while interact­ing with media persons at po­lice lines here on Wednesday. He further said that there was zero tolerance for the registra­tion of FIRs in police stations and a feed­back system has been intro­duced to get feedback from the citizens. He said that strict action would be taken against police employees concerned over any complaint received through this system.

He said that work on the Safe City project was under­way and they had conducted various meetings regarding it. Replying to a question about the fuel shortage issue in the police department, Mr Man­soor informed that the provin­cial government has issued Rs 20 million which will help to meet the fuel shortage issue.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate crime from the city, establish law and order, and provide maximum relief to the citizens. Police Service Centers were providing ser­vices to the citizens around the clock apart from this, service centers have been es­tablished in important places and remote areas. The jour­nalist community appreci­ated the Multan police steps and vowed to work with the police to eradicate crime.