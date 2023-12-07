Thursday, December 07, 2023
Sindh Agriculture University urges timely submission of documents for entry test candidates

APP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tandojam has advised candidates who participated in the entry test to promptly submit their required documents.
According to the spokesperson, the director of admissions clarified that all those candidates who appeared in the entry test for the undergraduate degree programs in all faculties of the university and its affiliated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and sub-campus Umerkot for the academic year 2023-24 were advised to submit their Intermediate mark sheets and pass certificates.
Candidates who have not yet submitted these documents were directed to send their required documents via WhatsApp number 3003649-0306 before December 11, 2023, otherwise, such applications will not be considered, the spokesperson said.

APP

