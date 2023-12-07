Thursday, December 07, 2023
Sindh IGP commends newly-promoted inspectors

APP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A celebratory ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday to honor the promotion of Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors. The event saw the esteemed presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja as a distinguished guest, alongside the participation of the families of the promoted officers. Expressing felicitations, the IGP Sindh applauded the dedication and hard work of the officers, attributing their success to their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the department. He emphasised the importance of the officers’ continued dedication in their future roles, encouraging them to carry out their duties with utmost passion and devotion.

