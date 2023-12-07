Sitcom writer and producer Norman Lear dies aged 101

LOS VEGAS - Sitcom writer and producer Norman Lear has died aged 101, a spokesperson for his family has confirmed. Lear was best known for his trailblazing sitcoms in the 1970s and 80s, including Sanford and Son and The Jeffersons. The celebrated US writer was a five-time Emmy Award winner and a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame. In a statement, his family said knowing Lear had “been the greatest of gifts”. They added: “Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honour of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all.” Lear died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. Paying tribute, George Clooney said in a statement: “It’s hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes.”