Taylor Swift named Time Magazine’s person of the year

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has capped off a stellar 2023 by being named Time Magazine’s person of the year. The star, whose Eras tour broke box office records and provoked an inquiry into Ticketmaster’s sales practices, follows the likes of Barack Obama, Greta Thunberg and Volodymyr Zelensky. She told the magazine that she is “the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt”.The award goes to an event or person deemed to have had the most influence on global events over the past year. The singer also admitted to the magazine that the toll of her 180-minute Eras concerts often left her feeling physically exhausted. After a run of shows, “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she said. “I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.” The star also talked about her blossoming romance with American Football star Travis Kelce. The couple hit the headlines in September when Swift was spotted at with Kelce’s mother at one of his games. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she explained, adding they had first hooked up over the summer. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hardlaunch a first date.” But Swift’s love life is small beans compared to her cultural impact. Already a superstar before 2023, her career has reached new heights thanks to the Eras tour - which sees the singer perform a career-spanning 45-song set every night. Demand for tickets was so high that it crashed Ticketmaster’s website, prompting a hearing into its business practices by the US Senate.