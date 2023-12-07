Three Pakistani officials named in ITF Committees & Commissions 

ISLAMABAD - The International Tennis Fed­eration (ITF) on Wednes­day named three Pakistani officials in the 2024-2025 Committees and Commis­sions Appointments. They include Senator Salim Saifullah Khan (President PTF) as Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Taskforce; Asim Shafik as ITF Coaches Commission and Moham­mad Ali Murtaza in Juniors Committee. It was a matter of great pride and honour for Pakistan and Pakistan Tennis Federation, that services of Pakistani offi­cials have been recognized at such a high level for the first time in the history. Sa­lim Saifullah Khan and PTF management also thanked David Haggerty, President ITF, and his team for the appointments. The PTF chief also assured that he and his team would con­tinue to work with same zeal and dedication for the promotion and develop­ment of tennis.