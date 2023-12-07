Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three Pakistani officials named in ITF Committees & Commissions 

STAFF REPORT
December 07, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - The International Tennis Fed­eration (ITF) on Wednes­day named three Pakistani officials in the 2024-2025 Committees and Commis­sions Appointments. They include Senator Salim Saifullah Khan (President PTF) as Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Taskforce; Asim Shafik as ITF Coaches Commission and Moham­mad Ali Murtaza in Juniors Committee. It was a matter of great pride and honour for Pakistan and Pakistan Tennis Federation, that services of Pakistani offi­cials have been recognized at such a high level for the first time in the history. Sa­lim Saifullah Khan and PTF management also thanked David Haggerty, President ITF, and his team for the appointments. The PTF chief also assured that he and his team would con­tinue to work with same zeal and dedication for the promotion and develop­ment of tennis. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023