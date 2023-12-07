Torkham Border closed over installation of signboard

KHYBER - A disagreement be­tween Pakistani and Af­ghan officials regard­ing the installation of a welcome signboard led to the suspension of ex­port and import move­ments at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham on Wednesday.

While pedestrians were allowed to cross, the situation escalated when Afghan border se­curity officials object­ed to the installation of a welcoming signboard by Pakistani counterparts as part of the Custom terminal construction in Torkham.

This disagreement re­sulted in heightened ten­sions and subsequently led to the closure of the border crossing, causing long queues of loaded ve­hicles on both sides.

Traders voiced their dissatisfaction, citing the suspension of bor­der activities over a trivi­al dispute as detrimental to trade between the neighbor­ing nations.

They urged officials from both countries to resolve border issues through con­structive dialogue and nego­tiations.