Thursday, December 07, 2023
Torkham Border closed over installation of signboard

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  A disagreement be­tween Pakistani and Af­ghan officials regard­ing the installation of a welcome signboard led to the suspension of ex­port and import move­ments at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham on Wednesday.

While pedestrians were allowed to cross, the situation escalated when Afghan border se­curity officials object­ed to the installation of a welcoming signboard by Pakistani counterparts as part of the Custom terminal construction in Torkham.

This disagreement re­sulted in heightened ten­sions and subsequently led to the closure of the border crossing, causing long queues of loaded ve­hicles on both sides.

Traders voiced their dissatisfaction, citing the suspension of bor­der activities over a trivi­al dispute as detrimental to trade between the neighbor­ing nations. 

They urged officials from both countries to resolve border issues through con­structive dialogue and nego­tiations.

Our Staff Reporter

