Torkham Border closed over installation of signboard

KHYBER - A disagreement between Pakistani and Afghan officials regarding the installation of a welcome signboard led to the suspension of export and import movements at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham on Wednesday.
While pedestrians were allowed to cross, the situation escalated when Afghan border security officials objected to the installation of a welcoming signboard by Pakistani counterparts as part of the Custom terminal construction in Torkham.
This disagreement resulted in heightened tensions and subsequently led to the closure of the border crossing, causing long queues of loaded vehicles on both sides.
Traders voiced their dissatisfaction, citing the suspension of border activities over a trivial dispute as detrimental to trade between the neighboring nations.
They urged officials from both countries to resolve border issues through constructive dialogue and negotiations.