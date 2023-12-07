Traffic police my first priority for welfare and promotion, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a ceremony in honour of traffic officers who promoted to the posts of Senior Traffic Warden at the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior police officers pinned promotion ranks to more than 50 promoted traffic wardens.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted traffic wardens and directed them to perform their duties more diligently.IG Punjab said that the integrated traffic system, better enforcement of laws reflects the state’s system and the ethics of any civilized nation. In his address to the wardens, IG Punjab said that the traffic wardens are very close to my heart, I share a long-standing relationship of love and compassion with them. Dr. Usman Anwar said that traffic police is my first priority in terms of welfare and promotion, for the professional growth of traffic wardens, 25 seats have been allocated at the rank of DSP and 10 seats at SP rank too. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the traffic wardens serving on the roads are the true ambassadors of the Punjab Police, the behavior of the traffic police on the roads is very important, the traffic police represent the entire department with its professionalism. IG Punjab directed the force that departmental development is a reflection of increased professional responsibilities, serve the citizens with renewed enthusiasm, transfer the benefits of these promotions to the citizens through better performance of duties. IG Punjab directed that the citizens found guilty of violating the traffic rules should also be treated with dignity and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, prevention of accidents, ensure strict implementation of rules on the roads.