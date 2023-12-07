Thursday, December 07, 2023
Training workshop on ‘Role of Youth in Promotion of Democracy’

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore  -  A four-day training workshop on ‘Role of Youth in Promotion of Democracy’ was organised here in a hotel under the auspices of Peace and Education Institute. People belonging to different schools of thought participated in the event. On the first day, Director Peace and Education Foundation Ghulam Murtaza gave a brief introduction, the objectives and the principles of the workshop. Dr Abdul Ghani and Sahibzada Amanat Rasool discussed in detail the democratic system of Pakistan in the global scenario. Dr Muhammad Hussain, the author of the book ‘Democracy and Youth of Pakistan’ introduced the book in detail. Prof Dr Shehbaz Manj reviewed the democratic system of Pakistan and discussed it in detail with the participants. Jawad Zafar (Advocate Supreme Court) highlighted human rights and people’s responsibilities as Pakistani citizens according to the Constitution of Pakistan. The power of individual and the role of Pakistani youth in democracy and the electoral system in Pakistan were discussed by the project manager Ursa Shafiq. Samir Ali Khan discussed the role of media in democracy. Among the special guests of the closing ceremony were Prof Taimur Rahman (Head of Department Political Science).

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

