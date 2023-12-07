U-16 tehsil level athletics trials from 9th 

LAHORE - The U-16 tehsil level athletics trials will be held all over the Punjab province from Dec 9 to 15 while the district level athletics trials will be conducted on Dec 16 and 17 under Sports Board Punjab’s U-16 talent hunt programme. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail shared this detail while presiding over a meeting regarding organization of U-16 archery and athletics trials and competitions as part of 2-year Annual Sports Calendar at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum attended the meeting in person while all divisional, district and tehsil sports officers of the province participated through video link.