Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

U-16 tehsil level athletics trials from 9th 

STAFF REPORT
December 07, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The U-16 tehsil level ath­letics trials will be held all over the Punjab province from Dec 9 to 15 while the district level athletics trials will be conducted on Dec 16 and 17 under Sports Board Punjab’s U-16 talent hunt pro­gramme. DG Sports Pun­jab Dr Asif Tufail shared this detail while presiding over a meeting regarding organization of U-16 ar­chery and athletics trials and competitions as part of 2-year Annual Sports Calendar at National Hock­ey Stadium on Wednesday. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem An­jum attended the meeting in person while all divi­sional, district and tehsil sports officers of the prov­ince participated through video link.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023