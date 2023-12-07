U-16 tehsil level athletics trials from 9th 

LAHORE - The U-16 tehsil level ath­letics trials will be held all over the Punjab province from Dec 9 to 15 while the district level athletics trials will be conducted on Dec 16 and 17 under Sports Board Punjab’s U-16 talent hunt pro­gramme. DG Sports Pun­jab Dr Asif Tufail shared this detail while presiding over a meeting regarding organization of U-16 ar­chery and athletics trials and competitions as part of 2-year Annual Sports Calendar at National Hock­ey Stadium on Wednesday. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem An­jum attended the meeting in person while all divi­sional, district and tehsil sports officers of the prov­ince participated through video link.