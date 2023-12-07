UET, PEDO join hands for cooperation in five key areas

PESHAWAR - The Center for Intelligent Systems and Network Research (CISNR) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) recently inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaborative agreement, signed by UET Peshawar’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and PEDO’s CEO Naeem Khan, focuses on five key areas of cooperation.
One primary facet of this partnership involves implementing smart metering and billing in the Chitral region. Additionally, it encompasses the establishment of an early warning, safe, and security system for remote micro-hydro power plants under PEDO’s purview. The agreement also aims to implement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NEECA’s framework, introduce predictive maintenance systems for all PEDO power plants, and explore the feasibility of utilizing unused electricity in remote regions.
During the signing ceremony, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the pivotal role educational institutions play in the socio-economic development of nations. He praised UET Peshawar’s proactive use of advanced technologies to address real-world issues via collaborations between academia and industry. Dr. Shah commended CISNR’s multifaceted application of AI in fields like energy management, flood recovery, and safe city initiatives that cater to specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Highlighting the significance of untapped mineral resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shah stressed their potential in boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves if scientifically exploited. He also underscored the need to prevent neighboring countries from exploiting Pakistan’s gems and minerals under their brands in the international market.
Naeem Khan, CEO of PEDO, expressed appreciation for CISNR’s efforts, foreseeing that this collaboration would surmount technical obstacles in metering and billing mechanisms for PEDO’s power plants.
Professor Dr. Gul Muhammad, CISNR’s Director, outlined the institute’s successful digitization initiatives, particularly the Electrocure-Meterless smart metering concept, aiming for efficient, low-cost smart metering and reductions in losses.
The event witnessed the presence of esteemed officials including Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah, Chairman of Electrical Engineering, Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar UET Peshawar, and senior officials from both UET Peshawar and PEDO.