UET, PEDO join hands for cooperation in five key areas

PESHAWAR - The Center for Intelligent Systems and Network Re­search (CISNR) at the Uni­versity of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Pakhtunkhwa Ener­gy Development Organiza­tion (PEDO) recently inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaborative agreement, signed by UET Peshawar’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. If­tikhar Hussain and PEDO’s CEO Naeem Khan, focuses on five key areas of cooperation.

One primary facet of this partnership involves imple­menting smart metering and billing in the Chitral region. Additionally, it encompasses the establishment of an ear­ly warning, safe, and security system for remote micro-hy­dro power plants under PE­DO’s purview. The agree­ment also aims to implement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NEE­CA’s framework, introduce predictive maintenance sys­tems for all PEDO power plants, and explore the fea­sibility of utilizing unused electricity in remote regions.

During the signing ceremo­ny, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Ad­visor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, em­phasized the pivotal role ed­ucational institutions play in the socio-economic develop­ment of nations. He praised UET Peshawar’s proactive use of advanced technologies to address real-world issues via collaborations between academia and industry. Dr. Shah commended CISNR’s multifaceted application of AI in fields like energy man­agement, flood recovery, and safe city initiatives that cater to specific Sustainable Devel­opment Goals (SDGs).

Highlighting the signifi­cance of untapped mineral resources in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Dr. Shah stressed their potential in boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves if scientifically ex­ploited. He also underscored the need to prevent neigh­boring countries from ex­ploiting Pakistan’s gems and minerals under their brands in the international market.

Naeem Khan, CEO of PEDO, expressed appreciation for CISNR’s efforts, foreseeing that this collaboration would surmount technical obsta­cles in metering and bill­ing mechanisms for PEDO’s power plants.

Professor Dr. Gul Muham­mad, CISNR’s Director, out­lined the institute’s success­ful digitization initiatives, particularly the Electro­cure-Meterless smart me­tering concept, aiming for efficient, low-cost smart metering and reductions in losses.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed offi­cials including Prof. Dr. Sa­har Noor, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah, Chairman of Electrical Engineering, Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar UET Peshawar, and senior offi­cials from both UET Pesha­war and PEDO.