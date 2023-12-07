US re-affirms pledge to efficient resettlement of eligible Afghans

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday reaffirmed the commitment to protection and efficient re­settlement of eligible Afghan refugees to the US. US Assis­tant Secretary of State Julie­ta Valls Noyes visited Pakistan December 4-6 to reaffirm the US ‘steadfast commitment.’ A US embassy statement said that in the meetings with se­nior Pakistani government of­ficials, Noyes discussed how both countries can work to­gether to accelerate the pro­cessing of Afghan nationals eligible for relocation or reset­tlement in the United States.