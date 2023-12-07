US re-affirms pledge to efficient resettlement of eligible Afghans

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday reaffirmed the commitment to protection and efficient resettlement of eligible Afghan refugees to the US. US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Valls Noyes visited Pakistan December 4-6 to reaffirm the US ‘steadfast commitment.’ A US embassy statement said that in the meetings with senior Pakistani government officials, Noyes discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate the processing of Afghan nationals eligible for relocation or resettlement in the United States.