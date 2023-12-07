Usman Club secures last semifinal spot in DC South Basketball Championship

Usman Basketball Club secured the last semifinal berth in the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship by defeating Romance Club 50-42.

The decisive league match ended with Usman Club prevailing over Romance Club with a scoreline of 50-42 points in the last league match at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Floodlight Court in Arambagh, Karachi.

Leading the charge for Usman Club were Mubariz Ahmed with 19 points, Shaf Khan contributing 15, Abdullah Khan adding 8 points, and Usman securing 6 points. Romance Club, in a commendable effort, saw Yahaya Akhtar scoring 12 points, Moaz Zuberi and Ali Ahsan both registering 10 points, and Salimullah contributing 8 points.

The match was officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, with technical duties handled by Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Marwat, and Muhammad Usman.

The semifinals, scheduled for Thursday, promise further excitement, leading up to the championship final on Friday. KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan announced that Deputy Commissioner South, Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, will be the chief guest, with sponsor Asif Gulfam presiding over the event and distributing prizes.

Expressing gratitude, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Asif Gulfam acknowledged the support of AC Arambagh Nida Saman, SHO Arambagh Abdul Rasool Bhagio, DD Park Sadar Town Ahmar Sharif, Ejaz Qureshi of PWD, and DPE Saeeda Iftikhar of National Government College during the championship. Ghulam Muhammad further revealed plans for a grand reception at the championship's conclusion, where various personalities will be honored with meritorious awards.