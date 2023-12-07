Thursday, December 07, 2023
Usman Club secures semis spot in DC South Basketball

December 07, 2023
LAHORE - Usman Basketball Club secured the last semifinal berth in the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship by defeating Romance Club 50-42. The decisive league match ended with Usman Club prevailing over Romance Club with a scoreline of 50-42 points in the last league match at the International Ab­dul Nasir Basketball Floodlight Court in Arambagh, Karachi. 

Leading the charge for Usman Club were Mubariz Ahmed with 19 points, Shaf Khan contribut­ing 15, Abdullah Khan adding 8 points, and Usman securing 6 points. Romance Club, in a com­mendable effort, saw Yahaya Akhtar scoring 12 points, Moaz Zuberi and Ali Ahsan both regis­tering 10 points, and Salimullah contributing 8 points. 

The match was officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Muham­mad Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif, with technical duties handled by Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Marwat, and Muhammad Usman. 

The semifinals, scheduled for Thursday, promise further excitement, leading up to the championship final on Friday. KBBA President Ghulam Mo­hammad Khan announced that Deputy Commissioner South, Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, will be the chief guest, with sponsor Asif Gulfam presiding over the event and distributing prizes. 

Expressing gratitude, Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Asif Gul­fam acknowledged the support of AC Arambagh Nida Saman, SHO Arambagh Abdul Rasool Bhagio, DD Park Sadar Town Ahmar Sharif, Ejaz Qureshi of PWD, and DPE Saeeda Iftikhar of National Government Col­lege during the championship. Ghulam Muhammad further revealed plans for a grand re­ception at the championship’s conclusion, where various per­sonalities will be honored with meritorious awards.

