WBC Asia Champion Neeraj Goyat Graces World Boxing Convention 2023

Three-time WBC Asia title winner Neeraj Goyat, renowned professional boxer, recently had the honour of representing India at the World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Uzbekistan. The convention brought together some of the most illustrious names in world boxing, including legends like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio Cesar Chavez, Olexander Usyk, Shannon Briggs, and Amir Khan.

At the convention, Neeraj Goyat had the opportunity to engage with these iconic figures, discussing the Indian Professional Boxing scenario and sharing insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by Indian fighters on the global stage.

In a statement, Neeraj Goyat expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent India on such a prestigious platform. "It was an incredible experience to be in the presence of boxing legends who have paved the way for athletes like me especially my role model Mike Tyson who is also known as the Iron man of World Professional Boxing.

Speaking more about his discussion with the boxing legends Neeraj shared, “Their insights about Indian Professional Boxing were very positive. Their encouragement and insights have motivated me to continue striving for excellence and bringing glory to Indian boxing," he said.