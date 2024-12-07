Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aftab Sherpao rules out success of civil disobedience movement

Aftab Sherpao rules out success of civil disobedience movement
Web Desk
1:26 PM | December 07, 2024
National

Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Sherpao stated on Saturday that a civil disobedience movement would not succeed in the country.

Speaking to a news channel, Sherpao clarified he does not support a ban on any political party, including the PTI, or the imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

He criticized the PTI for creating conditions that could lead to a ban on the party and reminded that its earlier attempt at civil disobedience had failed.

Terming chaos and anarchy as anti-state actions, Sherpao urged the PTI to fulfill its responsibilities through parliamentary forums and advised for stability and law and order in the province.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024