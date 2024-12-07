Aftab Sherpao rules out success of civil disobedience movement

Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Sherpao stated on Saturday that a civil disobedience movement would not succeed in the country.

Speaking to a news channel, Sherpao clarified he does not support a ban on any political party, including the PTI, or the imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

He criticized the PTI for creating conditions that could lead to a ban on the party and reminded that its earlier attempt at civil disobedience had failed.

Terming chaos and anarchy as anti-state actions, Sherpao urged the PTI to fulfill its responsibilities through parliamentary forums and advised for stability and law and order in the province.

