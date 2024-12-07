Artists abandon Abidjan for Ivory Coast beachside haven

Abidjan - Far from the hustle and bustle of Ivory Coast’s biggest city, the tropical climes, sea air and history of Grand-Bassam have made the sleepy UNESCO-listed town a magnet for artists. Ibrahim Ketoure has thrown open his studio and gallery to other artists, who like him became jaded by their time in the vast economic hub, Abidjan, 30 kilometres (19 miles) away. The heat seeps through the windows of the colonial-style building surrounded by palm trees which over two years has blossomed into a haven of creativity. With its six million residents, Abidjan is an “urban conglomeration, traffic jams everywhere, while in Grand-Bassam life is good,” Ketoure, in his 30s, told AFP. “There’s the beach, the lagoon, it’s quite relaxing in order to have an artistic frame of mind,” he added. Under French imperial rule, the southwestern town was Ivory Coast’s capital, with the mix of people who settled there making it a centre of arts and culture. The old quarter where vegetation clambers across the facades of ruined colonial-era houses and winds it way through windows was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012.