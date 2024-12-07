Saturday, December 07, 2024
At least 188 cases registered against Imran across country, IHC told
Shahid Rao
December 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Interior Ministry has submitted a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) saying that total 188 cases are registered against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister.

In this regard, the ministry furnished before the court the breakdown of the report revealing that 99 cases have been filed in Punjab, while two are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Islamabad police report indicated that 76 cases are registered against Khan in the federal capital. Additionally, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) disclosed that seven cases and inquiries against Imran are currently pending, while three cases are under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The report also mentioned the ongoing appeal in the Toshakhana criminal case, where the former prime minister is contesting his conviction.

Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s petitions next week

Despite being behind the bars for more than a year since he was arrested in May 2023, Khan has repeatedly called for holding anti-government protests. The latest was on November 24, when his supporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had marched on Islamabad under the leadership of his wife Bushra Bibi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In order to keep the PTI protesters from entering Punjab and the federal capital, the government had imposed various restrictions and blocked key entry and exit points. However, the marchers defied the obstacles and entered the federal capital.

After this protest, more cases were registered against Imran and the other PTI leaders and workers for violation of restrictions and alleged violence during last month’s protest.

Shahid Rao

