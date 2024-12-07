Saturday, December 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
NEWS WIRE
December 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of five cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots, until December 13. The court indicated that it would indict the accused, including several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, on the next hearing date. During Friday’s proceedings, the court distributed copies of challan among the PTI workers and leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, who were brought from jail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings in cases involving incidents of torching the PML-N office, containers, and police vehicles during the May 9 violence.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024