ATC extends interim bail Imran Khan's sisters, leaders in protest case 

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and PTI leader Salman Akram Raja until January 18 in a case related to a violent clash between PTI workers and police on October 5.

The court also granted bail extensions for Ali Imtiaz Warraich and other party leaders in connection with the same incident.

The PTI leaders had sought bail in four separate cases, with the recent extensions offering temporary relief as they face charges stemming from the protest.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI founder , currently incarcerated, has warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met. Through his sister Aleema Khan, Imran issued two key demands: the release of “political prisoners” and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan dismissed rumors about her brother’s health, describing them as baseless. She assured reporters that is in good health, maintaining his fitness through regular exercise. She also hinted at a significant development, revealing that the former prime minister has “one final card” left to play, though further details were not disclosed.