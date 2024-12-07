Saturday, December 07, 2024
ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur and PTI leaders in GHQ attack case

ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur and PTI leaders in GHQ attack case
Web Desk
7:57 PM | December 07, 2024
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with the GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of ATC Rawalpindi signed the warrants, ordering the Rawalpindi Police to arrest the accused and present them in court by December 10. The 25 accused include prominent figures such as Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Kanwal Shauzab, Tahir Sadiq, and Malik Taimoor Masood.

This development follows the December 5 indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and 60 other party leaders in the same case. The charges stem from the violent protests on May 9, 2023, which erupted after Khan’s arrest, leading to attacks on military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Police have already arrested four PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat, while 23 others remain declared as proclaimed offenders. The warrants highlight the ongoing legal efforts to address those allegedly responsible for the May 9 violence.

