Bahria Town’s grand project in Dubai: A new benchmark in global construction standards

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s largest and most renowned real estate company, Bahria Town has announced a historic project in Dubai, marking a new chapter in its international expansion. Bahria Town’s subsidiary, BT Properties, is developing a state-of-the-art, master-planned community in the Golf District of Dubai South as the master developer. This project will feature all the elements essential for an ideal lifestyle, combining residential and commercial facilities of the highest standard.

The occasion was honored by the presence of Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Malik Riaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Bahria Town; Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group Chief Executive Officer of BT Properties; Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, Shahid Mahmood Qureshi; Country Head Bahria Town, along with distinguished senior executives from both organizations.

DUBAI SOUTH: THE CITY OF THE FUTURE

Dubai South is one of the largest master-planned projects in the United Arab Emirates, located near the world’s largest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the biggest aviation hub globally. Dubai South is being developed not only as a residential and commercial hub but also as a key destination for global investors.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai South, said: “We welcome Bahria Town, a highly reputed company, to this project. Dubai South is ready to emerge as the city of the future, and this project will elevate the standards of investment and living to new heights.”

Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman of Bahria Town, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “At Bahria Town, we believe in creating communities that inspire a better future. Our venture into Dubai represents not just an expansion, but a commitment to redefining urban living on a global scale. This project is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and excellence. With Dubai South as our canvas, we are crafting a masterpiece that will set new benchmarks for luxury, sustainability, and community living. Together, we are shaping a legacy that transcends borders and generations.”

BAHRIA TOWN’S UNIQUE DEVELOPMENT VISION

This community will comprise world-class residential and commercial infrastructure, including villas, townhouses, apartments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial spaces, mosques, recreational areas, greenery, water canals, iconic monuments, and wide boulevards. All these elements are designed to provide residents with a peaceful, secure, and modern lifestyle.

Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO of BT Properties, stated: “This project not only showcases our expertise in construction but also reflects our commitment to delivering modern lifestyles and world-class facilities to our residents.” This grand project will not only be a significant addition to Dubai’s construction landscape but will also further enhance Bahria Town’s global reputation. Through this initiative, Bahria Town is setting new standards of quality and sustainability in modern city development, reinforcing its position as a leader in the real estate industry.