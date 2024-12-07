Beyond PSX

The record-breaking performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reflects a remarkable confidence in the government’s economic policies. In a country grappling with political turbulence and security challenges, this trend is a rare bright spot. Yet, the question arises: how sustainable is this growth if it is fuelled primarily by the lack of other viable investment options?

Experts have long noted the limited avenues for investment within Pakistan. With speculative property markets and stock trading dominating the economic landscape, investors seeking diverse opportunities often look abroad. This exodus of capital—most visibly to destinations like Dubai and Turkey—represents a drain on the nation’s economic potential. The government must take note of this imbalance. While celebrating PSX’s highs is warranted, it cannot obscure the urgent need for a broader investment ecosystem. The lack of industries, startups, and innovation hubs capable of absorbing domestic and foreign investments is a glaring gap. Without addressing this, the economy remains vulnerable to the whims of speculative markets, which can turn on a dime.

Moreover, the impressive performance of the PSX does not translate into grassroots economic stability. For this confidence to be meaningful, it must reflect in areas like job creation, industrial growth, and improved living standards. These require a consistent, long-term economic strategy that goes beyond stock market metrics.

Pakistan’s economic potential is immense, but it will remain untapped unless decisive action is taken. The focus should shift from temporary highs to sustainable growth, fostering diverse avenues that attract and retain investments domestically. Anything less will leave the economy perched precariously on a narrow foundation, vulnerable to collapse.