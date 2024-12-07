Bilawal targets KP govt for extremist politics, ignoring masses

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for promoting extremist politics and ignoring its core responsibility of serving the people.

The remarks of Bilawal came a day after the PTI boycotted the all-parties conference (APC), summoned by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over the recent tribal clashes that claimed at least 133 lives and injured 186 others. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bilawal hailed PPP-backed Governor Kundi’s initiative aimed at “creating political consensus” and addressing difficulties faced by the people of KP. “Dialogue between political forces is the most effective means to not only address political, economic and security challenges but forge the political consensus and stability required to achieve results,” he said.

Castigating Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led KP government, the PPP chief said: “It is unfortunate that the government with executive authority and primary responsibility to address these issues have not even spent one day since they formed government doing what they are meant to. Serve the people of their province.” He added, “They have been busy practicing their extremist politics at the expense of the people of Pakhtunkhwa.”

Censuring the PTI’s decision to skip the APC, the PPP top leader said: “Despite having been invited, they refused to attend or contribute to this APC as well.” He said that the people of KP deserved their problems to be addressed. The PPP chairman vowed to continue their fight for the real rights of the people of all provinces, including the KP, with or without the help of the provincial government in Peshawar.