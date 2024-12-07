BISP releases latest survey report

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) released latest survey report of beneficiaries in Sargodha and Bhakkar districts. BISP officer Muhammad Saleem while talking to media here on Friday said that survey process in both districts was under way in transparent way. He said that total numbers of under survey beneficiaries in Sargodha was 168,892 out of which 124,134 beneficiaries had been rectified (get eligibility) by the BISP and would be eligible for getting Benazir income support amounts in coming up next tranche, while 44,758 beneficiaries were under survey process (pending) and would be able to get BISP payments after completing verification process. He also informed that in Bhakkar, 135,439 women beneficiaries were under survey process out of which 109,129 women get eligibility for BISP payments in next tranche, while 26,310 beneficiaries were still pending and the department was waiting for their eligibility clearance, he concluded.

Development projects reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem chaired a meeting of the District Development Committee to review progress of ongoing and new schemes under the Annual Development Programme on Friday. Officers concerned briefed the meeting on ongoing work on key projects, including healthcare facilities, the DC Complex, and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology. The meeting discussed construction work on 47 flyovers, Sargodha-Faisalabad bypass road and the Sargodha to Salem via Bhalwal-Ajnala road project. The meeting also reviewed the progress of various initiatives under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Development Programme. The DC directed Buildings Department officials to expedite the handover of completed projects to the relevant departments on a priority basis. He emphasised the timely completion of ongoing projects and stressed the need ensure 100 percent quality of construction materials. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Development Mehtab Yaseen and officials from other development and construction departments.