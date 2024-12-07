Bushra Bibi avoiding court appearance, says Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Friday stated that Bushra Bibi avoids court appearances to evade accountability over the alleged diamonds. During a press conference at the DGPR on Friday, the minister criticized PTI members, describing them as political opportunists attempting to exploit various narratives, including religion, default, cipher, and the Pashtun card, to disrupt the nation. “They should spare Pakistan their theatrics,” she remarked.

She condemned PTI as a party of chaos and lamented their constant grievances. Referring to recent by-elections, she noted, “Their declining popularity is evident. Even in power, they struggled in by-elections. In Sheikhupura, PML-N increased its victory margin from 12,500 to over 22,000 votes.”

Azma praised the Punjab government’s development projects, emphasizing the public’s preference for PML-N’s initiatives. She highlighted scholarships for students from low-income families and the federal government’s solar program, which is projected to save 1.5 billion rupees.

“The Chief Minister will soon inaugurate solar tube wells after returning from China, ensuring projects are action-oriented and not just paperwork,” she said.

Criticizing PTI’s calls for civil disobedience and discouragement of overseas remittances, Azma Bokhari said, “This ‘Fitna group’ harms Pakistan while we focus on providing merit-based scholarships and opportunities.” She also pointed to progress in Punjab’s “Suthra Punjab” project, the creation of 100,000 jobs, and significant electricity bill relief for 7.3 million consumers, with free solar systems planned for low-energy users by summer.

She took aim at PTI leaders, asserting that claims of casualties in protests were exaggerated, with no evidence of funeral rites. “What stability do they hope to achieve by releasing Yasmin Rashid?” she questioned. Azma concluded by dismissing Imran Khan’s repeated demands, saying, “We listen and reject them as the people stand with PML-N’s vision for progress.”