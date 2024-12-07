Case registered in PU student’s shooting Incident

LAHORE - A murder case has been registered at the Muslim Town Police Station following the fatal shooting of a Punjab University student, Rana Ammar. The FIR was filed by the victim’s father, Rana Akhtar, naming two of Ammar’s friends, Huzaifa and Dilawar, as prime suspects.

According to the FIR, Rana Akhtar alleged that both suspects shot his son while they were inside a car. The incident took place near the university’s Gender Studies Department, where Ammar was a student, states FIR.

Sources revealed that the three friends Dilawar, Huzaifa, and Ammar were inside the car when the shooting occurred.

Dilawar was driving, Ammar was in the front passenger seat, and Huzaifa, who had a firearm, was seated in the back.

Police reported that the gunshot was fired inside the car, hitting Ammar. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, Huzaifa fled the scene, while Dilawar took Ammar to the hospital.

Dilawar is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether the shooting was accidental or the result of a dispute. The police are actively searching for Huzaifa, who is still at large.

On the other hand Punjab University administration has initiated formal proceedings against activists involved in recent campus disturbances, identifying 11 specific individuals responsible for the violent incident.

According to the university spokesperson, the administration hasIdentified 11 confirmed activists through eyewitness accounts and video footage in addition to 30 unknown participants. The university has served legal notices to a disciplinary committee for further action

The spokesperson emphasized that the university will take impartial action against all involved students, regardless of affiliations, to maintain a peaceful campus environment. They strongly condemned the spread of misinformation and alleged false claims by the student organization regarding the incident. The university claimed that students spread misleading that motorcycle-borne individuals conducted firing and attempted to damage the university’s reputation through rumor-mongering

The administration has categorically stated that disruptive activities will not be tolerated and is committed to preserving a safe academic atmosphere.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities promising a comprehensive and transparent inquiry into the entire incident.

Following the registration of the FIR the Islami JamiatTalaba, a student organization, has initiated a campaign to shut down Punjab University. The Jamiat spokesperson has stated that they are closing down the university in phases, starting by shutting down all the campus canteens. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will escalate by shutting down the entire university.

The FIR regarding the student’s death was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. However, it was later revealed that the alleged killer was the victim’s own friend. The university administration had initially denied the incident, claiming it happened around 1 PM in broad daylight near the PC Dabba cafeteria.

The Jamiat has questioned how the weapon entered the university and how the friend of the victim managed to flee after the killing. They have accused the university administration of trying to cover up the incident throughout the day. In response, the Vice Chancellor criticized the Jamiat, but the Jamiat is demanding accountability from the administration for failing to prevent the weapon from entering the campus and for trying to cover up the incident.

The Jamiat is questioning why the university administration is hiding the mistakes and not taking action against the security lapses that allowed the weapon to enter the campus and the killer to escape. They are asking whether the administration should not be held responsible and resign given the Jamiat’s demands. Meanwhile, the administration has been using the chief security officer and his guards against the various student councils and organizations, but has not taken any measures to improve weapon control and security on the campus.