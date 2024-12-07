CM Gandapur vows to revamp health services in remote areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to make health units in the province's remote areas fully functional, addressing long-standing challenges in the healthcare sector.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Gomal Medical College, Gandapur underscored the need for strong leadership to advance the country. He emphasized his commitment to merit-based decisions, stating, “I have never sought personal favours for any doctor.”

The chief minister pointed out that poor law and order and the isolation of remote regions often deter healthcare professionals from serving these areas. He encouraged graduating doctors to take on the challenge of serving marginalized communities, saying, “Be the individuals who create change by serving in deprived areas.”

Gandapur also shared a message of resilience and self-improvement: “If your past is not perfect, fix your present. Every problem has a solution.” He concluded by inspiring the young doctors to lead with determination and purpose.